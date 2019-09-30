O2 works start on busy road between Polegate and Willingdon

Roadworks have begun today on Eastbourne Road.

Temporary two-way traffic lights have been put in place in the road in Lower Willingdon for the works by mobile network provider O2.

The company says the “essential work” is taking place as a phone mast is not working and engineers are on site 75m south of Coopers Hill to fix it.

In a text sent to O2 customers in the area, the company said, “To improve your network, we’re carrying out essential work in BN21 2DH.

“While we do, your signal might come and go. We’ll keep you posted though. We’ll start on October 2 and finish on October 6.”

However, work has already begun, according to traffic reports.

Delays are expected, and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.