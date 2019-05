A motorcyclist suffered a broken leg after a collision in Peacehaven last night (Thursday), according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers attended reports of a collision between a motorcycle and an ambulance in South Coast Road shortly before 8pm.

A spokesman added: “The motorcyclist initially lost consciousness and was taken to hospital with a broken leg.

“The road was closed whilst highways were on the scene clearing up the petrol and debris.”

The road re-opened shortly after 10pm.