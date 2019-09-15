Man, 39, dies in collision on Sussex A-road

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with another vehicle on the A29, police have confirmed.

The collision between a motorcycle and a 4x4 happened on the A29 Bognor Road, at about 1.39pm on Saturday afternoon (September 14).

The incident involving a blue Jeep and a Black Kawasaki occurred at the junction with Rowhook Road.

Police said officers were tasked with making the motorcyclist’s next of kin aware before being able to confirm he sustained fatal injuries at the scene. He was a 39-year-old man from Surrey.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim is believed to have been travelling southbound with at least one other motorcycle – a blue Yamaha – when the collision occurred.

Anyone who saw what happened, or saw either of the vehicles in the area beforehand – specifically anyone with dash cam – is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Yorkhill.

A section of the A29 was closed until approximately 8pm as emergency services attended the scene, and officers said they would like to thank road users for their patience and understanding.

This was the first of two fatalities on the A29 this weekend.

A motorcyclist died following a collision on the A29 Ockley Road at the junction with Henhurst Cross Lane, at 4.18pm on Saturday (September 14). Read more here.