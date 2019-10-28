Eastbourne trains delayed due to major disruption on the lines

Eastbourne trains are delayed this morning (Monday) due to a number of incidents on the lines.

Services across Sussex and to London may be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour across the Southern network and disruption is expected until about 2pm today.

This is due to a points failures at Redhill and Dorking. Trains are unable to use Platform 0 at Redhill until Network Rail fixes the issue with the equipment. Southern says Network Rail engineers are on site assessing the faults.

Trains are unable to call at stations between Dorking and Horsham until the fault is fixed.

Southern Rail said on its website, “A number of incidents occurring across the Southern network this morning will affect your journey times and extend them by up to 60 minutes on some routes.

“Please check your journey before travelling this morning as some routes are suspended and you may be required to use alternative transport to complete your journey.”