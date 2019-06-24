Eastbourne town centre road to close for a month

An Eastbourne town centre road has been closed today (June 24) for more than a month of roadworks.

Hyde Gardens is closed at the junction of Cornfield Road as part of the regeneration works being carried out by East Sussex County Council.

The works are expected to continue for five weeks, up until Monday, July 29.

A diversion has been put in place off Connaught Road, Lushington Road onto Cornfield Road, according to East Sussex Highways.

This comes as part of major works for the Eastbourne town centre improvement scheme.

