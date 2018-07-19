Town’s parks to retain their Green Flag status

Three Eastbourne parks have been named among the best in the United Kingdom.

The Green Flag Award Scheme has again recognised Princes Park, Hampden Park and Old Town Recreation Ground, which have been given the prestigious accolades.

The international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Princes Park has won the award eight times, Hampden Park four times and Old Town Rec three times.