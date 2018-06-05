Town centre pub to re-open with new name

A town centre pub in Eastbourne will re-open soon with a new name.

The Bucaneer closed in January after a catalogue of problems were discovered at the venue including a serious leak in the toilets and beer garden.

They were uncovered after Eastbourne council bought the pub for an undisclosed sum last June so the building could be incorporated in the multi-million Devonshire Quarter redevelopment.

Since the closure contractors have been working to carry out repairs and give the pub a major facelift.

A council spokesperson said, “Refurbishment works will soon be complete at the former Buccaneer pub, as the building reopens late spring, as The Stage Door.

Part of the Devonshire Park redevelopment works, the popular theatre pub will be welcoming both families and theatre goers with a brand new specials menu of homemade dishes, and a range of local breweries, guest beers and craft ales.

“Run by Devonshire Park Catering, the pub will offer a brand new relaxing lounge area with stylish sofas overlooking Devonshire Park, while the main bar area offers a formal dining area for lunch and dinner, with some great offers for theatre ticket holders.

“Over the last few months, the pub has seen extensive refurbishment to the roof, toilets, paintwork and rear glazing, in addition to the previous refurbishment of the wooden flooring.”

