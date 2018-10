The Royal Hippodrome Friends is offering the last chance this year to take a tour of the theatre on November 2.

The tour of the town’s oldest theatre starts at 10.30 am and tickets are £4.50 available on the door.

There will then be a race night at Langney Sports Club, Priory Lane, at 7 for 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and include a buffet.

Call Jo on 01323 641961 for more information about the race night.