Tickets to go on sale for new Eastbourne lottery

Tickets go on sale for Eastbourne council’s new weekly local lottery on May 17 with the first draw on June 16.

All funds raised from the online lottery will go to local causes that are in the process of signing up after a launch presentation by council leader David Tutt.

Thirteen good causes have already signed up for the lottery including BourneOut LGBT, Defiant Sports, Eastbourne Blind Society, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service, WynterCon, Chaseley Trust, Families for Autism and Friends of Princes Park.

Tickets will cost £1 with 60p going towards local good causes, compared to just 28p in the pound for the National Lottery. Eastbourne is among the first few local authorities to launch its own online lottery.

Councillor Tutt said, “This lottery is all about raising money locally for good causes that provide a service for local people. The money raised for these groups will really make a difference to what they can do. It was great to see so many local groups attend the launch and we now want to get as many signed up as possible.”

There are two parts to the Eastbourne Local Lottery. Local good causes can set up their own lottery page online and will receive 50p in every pound spent by players using this method. A further 10p in every pound will go into a general Eastbourne good causes fund, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

Players who do not wish to support a specific cause can still take part in the lottery, with 60p of their ticket price going into the general Eastbourne good causes fund, which will be distributed by the council.

To buy a ticket for the lottery, or to register your interest if you are a local good cause, visit EastbourneLocalLottery.co.uk. The first draw will be at 8pm on Saturday June 16.

Other councils now running lotteries include Portsmouth, Essex, Aylesbury Vale and Corby.