Three bodies found at Beachy Head

Police are investigating after three bodies were found at the foot of cliffs at Beachy Head on Wednesday afternoon (June 13).

None of the deaths is linked and there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances.

Police and coastguards were first alerted at 3.32pm and with assistance from the Eastbourne RNLI inshore lifeboat recovered the body of a 58-year-old man from London.

Shortly after 5pm, while this was in progress, a second, badly decomposed body, believed to be that of a woman, was found nearby.

Then some 40 minutes later a third body, believed to be that of another man from London, was discovered some distance away.

Enquiries into each incident are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 975 of 13/06.

Photo by Dan Jessup.