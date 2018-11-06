This is why there will be no Little Christmas in Eastbourne this year

Little Christmas in Little Chelsea will not be going ahead this year.

The iconic festive event, which traditionally takes place each December in Grove Road and South Street, has been cancelled due to the roadworks in the town centre.

Martin Cannon, secretary of the Little Chelsea Traders Association, explained, “We have to apply for road closures when we have the event, which results in traffic being diverted around town.

“Obviously this year, with all the roadworks in the town centre, it’s not viable for us to have a safe diversion for traffic.

“We came to the decision if we cannot have the full road closure it’s not worth us going through with the event.”

Mr Cannon stressed no one was to blame and the situation was simply because of ‘the way the way things are’ at the moment.

He said, “Hopefully we’ll be back bigger and better next year on December 6.”

But Christmas is not cancelled in Eastbourne - the Christmas Market will still be going ahead from November 30 until December 23.

It will include festive stalls and live entertainment as well as an ‘Xmas Factor’ competition and pantomime.