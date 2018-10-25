This is why Stone Cross drinking water might be discoloured

A specialist team of technicians is set to undertake a deep clean of the water network in Stone Cross next week as part of South East Water’s ongoing programme to keep tap water running crystal clear.

Work will begin on Monday October 29 and the cleaning process, known as flushing, involves opening hydrants along the company’s water mains to flush the water through the pipes at high speed.

Doing this stirs up and removes naturally occurring sediments, such as iron or manganese, which can build up over time. Although these sediments are not harmful they can cause some customers to occasionally receive discoloured water.

Andrew Davin, South East Water’s distribution manager, said, “The fresh drinking water entering our mains after treatment is extremely high quality, however, over time deposits can build up in the pipes, particularly if the water is slow moving.

“Our team of scientists and engineers use information gathered from our customers, from water samples and historical data to develop a programme to ensure we flush the areas that need it most.

“We appreciate customers may have concerns about the water used during the process appearing to run to waste, but we only draw through our pipes as much as we need, and once the water reaches its journey’s end, it is directed into the drains to be recycled.”

During the work it’s possible customers may notice a reduction in water pressure, and some discolouration, but this is temporary and can be solved by running the kitchen tap until the water runs clear.

Mr Davin added, “To help minimise the risk of any disruption, we usually avoid flushing between 6am and 8am, and 5pm and 10pm, when demand is highest.

“Customers will receive advance notice if we are going to be working in their area, and we do encourage anyone with a medical condition which could be impacted by an interruption to their water supply to sign up to our Priority Services Register at southeastwater.co.uk/help.”

Find out more at corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/stonecross