Third store to open tomorrow (Thursday) in new Eastbourne Arndale extension

A third store is to open in the new Arndale Centre extension tomorrow (Thursday November 1).

FatFace is aiming to open by midday.

The clothing retailer is in one of the units adjacent to Next, which opened at 10am this morning (Wednesday).

FatFace was born in 1988 in the French Alps, when two British men, Tim and Joules, printed some sweatshirts and sold them out of the back of a campervan to fund their lifestyle.

Today the company produces quality clothing and accessories for men, women and children, all designed in-house at the headquarters in Hampshire.

There are now more than 200 stores across the UK, Ireland and USA and an established website.