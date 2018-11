A third store has opened its doors in the new extension at Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre.

FatFace opened on Thursday lunchtime – the day after Next opened its doors.

Amy Milham (store crew), Shannon Poolton (store supervisor), Bill Plumridge and Sharon Manley (store crew). SUS-180511-104434001

The fashion retailer is the third store to open in the new extension which will soon be renamed The Beacon.

Other household names moving into the centre include Wilko, Paperchase and Flying Tiger.