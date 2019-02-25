Things you won’t want to miss in Eastbourne this Spring
From theatre shows to food festivals, crafts to countryside, there’s fun and interest for all the family in Eastbourne this springtime.
Find the perfect spring activity here at the Herald’s online guide.
1. Dara O'Briain Live
March 28 at Congress Theatre
2. Beer and Cider by the sea
May 24-26 at Western Lawns
3. Dinosaur Live!
April 27-28 at Congress Theatre
4. Rock of Ages Tour
April 8-13 at Congress Theatre
