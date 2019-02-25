Things to do this spring in Eastbourne

Things you won’t want to miss in Eastbourne this Spring

From theatre shows to food festivals, crafts to countryside, there’s fun and interest for all the family in Eastbourne this springtime.

Find the perfect spring activity here at the Herald’s online guide.

March 28 at Congress Theatre

1. Dara O'Briain Live

May 24-26 at Western Lawns

2. Beer and Cider by the sea

April 27-28 at Congress Theatre

3. Dinosaur Live!

April 8-13 at Congress Theatre

4. Rock of Ages Tour

