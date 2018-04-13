The latest Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 28 andApril 9.

March 28:

Samantha Bradley, 33, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing an electric razor, worth £300 from Boots at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on February 3. She also admitted being in breach of a six month conditional discharge made by an earlier court for an offence of shoplifting. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £300 in compensation.

Ross Swithenbank, 32, of Sandringham Close, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra and Willingdon Grove, Willingdon, on January 10 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £342 and banned from driving for one year.

April 9:

Athol Evans, 32, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 26 last year. He was remanded on unconditional bail until May 4 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

