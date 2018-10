A year ago today the Sussex skies turned red and then very dark in the early afternoon due to the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia.

Starting in West Sussex and moving east, the storm dragged in tropical air and dust from the Sahara on October 16 2017.

Plus, debris from forest fires in Portugal and Spain also played their part in the change of colour.

Readers sent in numerous photos from across East and West Sussex as the strange effect made its way slowly across the counties.