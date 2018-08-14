Teenager will celebrate 16th birthday with charity skydive

A Polegate teenager and successful fundraiser is celebrating his 16th birthday by jumping out of an aeroplane.

Nathan Dunbar is taking on another charity challenge but this time he will be plummeting to the ground from 10,000ft raising funds for The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust.

Nathan recently became a volunteer for the charity.

He said, “I want to give some of his time and work back into a charity that saves lives.”

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust provides a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), responding to patients who have suffered trauma or serious medical emergencies.

It operates 24 hours a day, ensuring medics can be there for the most critically ill and injured people in the region.

When necessary, medical crews can provide highly specialist care at the scene; they are able to anaesthetise, perform surgery and give blood transfusions to patients. Following treatment, they can airlift patients directly to the hospital that can best care for them going forward.

Around half of the patients they treat are taken to regional major trauma centres, ensuring they can get the care they urgently need without delay.

A spokesperson from the trust said, “Just four days after his 16th birthday, Nathan will be plummeting from over 10,000 feet after jumping out of a plane to raise money for our life-saving work.

“Nathan will be funding the cost of the skydive himself, rather than using any donations, as he wants to raise as much money for the charity as possible.

“What a remarkable young man! We salute your generosity and, of course, your bravery - thank you.”

Nathan has set up a JustGiving page and he has set an ambitious goal of £750 after he raised £1,120 for Fight for Sight last year.

To read his story and to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nathan-j-dunbar-kssaa or text ‘DUNB56 £5’ to 70070 to donate £5.

Nathan is a community minded young man who recently organised the first scarecrow festival for Polegate.

The event helped to bring the town together and raised money for charity.