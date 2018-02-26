Teenager in court over Hampden Park ‘stabbing’

A teenage boy is due in court today (Monday) in connection with an alleged stabbing in Hampden Park on Friday.

Police say that shortly after 1.30pm on Friday (February 23), police responded to a reported stabbing in Holly Place, Eastbourne. The incident involved two teenage boys who police say are known to each other.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Peacehaven who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and taken into custody where he remains at this stage.

The victim, a 17-year-old local boy, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He suffered wounds to his hand and leg.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 633 of 23/02.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Photo by Dan Jessup.