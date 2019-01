A teenage boy has been arrested after a girl was raped in Princes Park, Eastbourne.

Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (January 13).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “The investigation is at an early stage and we are supporting the girl as we seek to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have other information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 947 of 13/01.