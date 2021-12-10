Teen missing from Brighton
A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Brighton.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 7:14 am
Zoe Bryne was last seen leaving the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton at 8.20pm last night (Thursday December 9), Brighton Police confirmed.
She is described by police as 5’5”, with long blonde straight hair worn in a ponytail and was wearing a blue and black jumper with a white stripe down the arms, black trousers and maybe just in her socks.
Police say she is known to use buses and trains.
If anyone sees Zoe dial 999 quoting serial 1202 of 09/12.