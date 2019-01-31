Talented young Eastbourne violinist chosen to play in National Children's Orchestra

She says her dad “plays guitar badly” and her mum doesn’t have a musical bone in her body.

But 10-year-old Eve-Jolie Kerswell, from Eastbourne, has become so talented at playing the violin that she has now been selected to play in the National Children’s Orchestra.

Eve-Jolie with her father Chris Kerswell

The Year 6 pupil at Roedean Moira House was celebrating this week after landing her place in the nationwide ensemble after wowing judges at her audition with her performance of works by Chopin and Haydn.

She is already at grade 7 level, leads the school orchestra and is a member of the first violins in the Eastbourne String Orchestra.

The place means Eve-Jolie will perform in a summer concert in August, held at Port Regis school in Dorset along with the country’s most talented musicians in her age category.

Eve-Jolie said: “I was so excited when I heard the news and then really nervous. But now I just can’t wait to meet all the other musicians. It’s a brilliant opportunity and I just love playing so it’s going to be a lot of fun. My teacher is amazing so I have a lot to thank her for.”

Eve-Jolie is taught by Maeve Jenkinson, a professional musician, member of the first violins of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and lead the orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall and Glyndebourne.

Eve-Jolie's father Chris Kerswell, who teaches at Roedean Moira House, said: “I am incredibly proud of Eve. She practises almost every day independently, working hard to improve. She has a passion for music and playing violin, which is what I think most motivates her to progress. She also has a fantastic teacher, of whom she completely adores.”