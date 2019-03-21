Sussex NHS fraud suspect ‘shot partner before shooting himself’

A man who was facing allegations of fraud at a Sussex doctors’ surgery shot his partner before shooting himself, an inquest has heard.

Titus Bradley, 42, a former doctor in Hastings, was found dead in Cape Verde in April 2018 alongside 28-year-old Hungarian national Noemy Timea Gergely.

The bodies of Titus Bradley and his partner Noemy Timea Gergely were found in Cape Verde

At an inquest into Mr Bradley’s death – held in Bournemouth on Tuesday – assistant coroner Richard Middleton said: “Mr Bradley was residing at the time of his death in the Cape Verde islands with his partner.

“On April 13, 2018 they had booked into a guesthouse on the island of Santo Antao.

“On April 15, 2018 there was an argument between the couple. Staff at the guesthouse had concerns for the welfare of Mr Bradley’s partner.

“Upon entering the room staff found both Mr Bradley and his girlfriend dead. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

“Cape Verde Police investigated and found no third party involvement.

“Mr Bradley had shot his partner before shooting himself.”

Regarding Mr Bradley’s death, Mr Middleton returned a conclusion of suicide.

At the time of Mr Bradley’s death, a Sussex Police spokesman said officers were investigating concerns about the possible inappropriate use of funds at the Cornwallis Plaza Surgery after concerns were raised by NHS Hastings and Rother CCG in May 2017.

Related stories: Hastings NHS fraud suspects found dead abroad

Police said their investigation established a ‘substantial sum of money’ had been taken.

Until October 2017, the Cornwallis Plaza practice ran GP services from four sites in Hastings, namely Cornwallis Plaza Surgery, Shankill Surgery, Little Ridge Surgery and Essenden Road Surgery.

Following Mr Bradley’s departure, NHS Hastings and Rother CCG stepped in to reassign patients to new practices in the town.

Mr Bradley was also suspended from the GMC register, preventing him from legally practising as a doctor in the UK.

On Thursday, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “The matter has been fully investigated, but as there is no living person to charge with an offence, it has been filed as undetected.”

Following the inquest, a spokesman for NHS Hastings and Rother CCG said: “We are taking advice on the best way for the NHS to proceed with this situation.”

