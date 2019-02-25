Sussex hotter than Costa del Sol and San Diego as warm weather continues

It may still be meteorological winter but Sussex will enjoy more spring like weather this week.

Over the last few days high pressure has built over the UK bringing unseasonable warmth to much of the UK.

In recent days Sussex has enjoyed beautiful weather, with 17C recorded in Brighton yesterday (Sunday) – lovely weather for runners taking part in the Brighton Half Marathon.

With people posting pictures of sunbathing and walking around in summerwear it is no surprise to learn that temperatures in Sussex today have hit 18C in some parts and tomorrow looks set to remain pleasant with temperatures up to 14C.

It also means the temperature here is matching, and in some cases exceeding, those found in traditional sunny climates, such as Costa del Sol, San Diego and Rome.

Sussex set to enjoy more warm weather this month

This is a stark contrast to this time last year when Sussex was in the icy grip of the Beast from the East. Exactly 12 months ago much of the UK was blanketed in snow, with numerous school closures across the county and tricky driving conditions.