Summer fun for all at Hampden Park’s Lakeside Festival

The Lakeside Festival in Hampden Park will take place this weekend.

Taking place between Friday July 20 and Sunday July 22, the event will see the launch of The Lakeside Lounge stage overlooking the lake and featuring home grown acoustic talent.

Visitors can enjoy the music while sipping prosecco. The Lakeside Lounge and the Festival Stage both kick off at 4pm on Friday July 20 and joining them will be the Leanne Rose Band, Harveys Brewery and several street food vendors.

Brighton Kite Flyers will have set up their kites and John Searle Funfair will be offering all the fun of the fair.

Balloons UK join the event with their miniature radio controlled hot air balloons.

On Saturday, July 21 the site comes alive with additional attractions such as Polegate and District Model Engineering Club offering train rides.

Cherry Dance and the Weird Feet project take to the arena and Dave the T Rex will be on hand to keep visitors in line.

Tesco starts its big painted rock hunt, hiding rocks recently painted by families at the park.

Inflatable slides will offer thrills to children and adults alike.

Riding into town are exhibitors for Pistons in the Park. Magnificent Motors favourite, Dave Homewood, leads the way with his 1909 Brush Runabout and Easy Company head the vintage military lineup.

Seaford and District Buses will be displaying from its classic fleet.

There will also be a free daytime bus service to and from the event, daily from the pier.

See the website at www.eastbournelakesidefestival.com for the timetable.

As the day winds down visitors will have a choice of The Lakeside Lounge and Festival Stage to relax and look forward to the Balloons UK and Brighton Kite Flyers Nightglow at 9.45pm, followed by fireworks at 10pm.

On Sunday July 22 Saturday’s exhibitors and attractions are joined by Perfect K9, offering pony rides and podium places with the ever popular fun, family dog show.

Sweet Circus offers the opportunity to learn performance skills to improve poise and balance and the Harveys Dray will be on hand with magnificent Shire horses.

The Stix Drummers will get the party started ready for the judging of the Tesco children’s colouring competition.

See the event website www.eastbournelakesidefestival.com for details or call 07928362931 for further information.