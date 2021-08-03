Stop and search recovers drugs from Eastbourne man

Police found Class B drugs on a man following a stop and search in Eastbourne yesterday.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:37 pm

Two police vans and a number of unmarked vehicles were seen parked in Cavendish Avenue on Monday, August 2 at around 2pm.

Sussex Police said officers pulled over a vehicle that was ‘driving suspiciously’.

A police spokesperson said, “Officers conducted a stop and search and one male was found to be in possession of cannabis.

Cavendish Avenue. Photo from @Eb_Benny217 SUS-210208-173451001

“He was not arrested, but enquiries are ongoing.”

