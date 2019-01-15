Staff say goodbye to Langney Post Office as service closes ‘temporarily’

Staff and loyal customers said goodbye to Langney Post Office at the weekend.

The branch, in Martins newsagents, closed on Saturday (January 12) – but the Post Office says this will only be temporary as it looks to restore the service to the area.

It was the end of an era for manager Janice Hall, who has worked there for 27 years. She said, “I have met some lovely people over the years and worked with some lovely people.

“It’s a great shame for all the people of Langney. It’s an elderly population and disabled people with mobility scooters are going to find it hard.

“Elderly people don’t like change, we are on first name terms with people, our customers they become an extended family. It’s going to be missed. It’s going to have an impact.

“I hope one day there will be a new Post Office, and I can be part of it again.”

Meanwhile, Langney councillor Alan Shuttleworth said he has had a meeting with the Post Office, in which he said it agreed to look to find a temporary Postmaster to run the service in the short term, and to work with the shopping centre to investigate using a smaller unit for a new Post Office.

He said, “It was a very positive meeting which looked at a long term solution as well as temporary arrangements to keep the Post Office open.

“The petition which was signed by 5,000 people helped to demonstrate the strength of local feeling to keep a post office in Langney.”

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd added, “We appreciate the help and support of the shopping centre in working with Post Office managers to find a way to keep a Post Office in the heart of the community.”

A Post Office spokesperson said the Post Office has been ‘temporarily closed’ due to the redevelopment of the shopping centre where the branch was located.

They said, “We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We understand how important a Post Office is to a community and would like to reassure customers we are working hard to restore a Post Office to the area.”

Any retailer or small business owner interested in running the Post Office can email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk or visit www.runapostoffice.co.uk