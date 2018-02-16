Spate of overnight crime in Eastbourne

Police have reported a number of burglaries and thefts in Eastbourne this week.

A garage was broken into overnight on St John’s Road on Tuesday (February 13). Police say a car was in the garage and this was also broken into was a dash cam being taken (ref: 0249 14/02).

On the same road, between Friday (February 9) and Friday (February 16), another garage was burgled. A guitar amplifier and PA were taken (ref: 0120 16/02).

On Wednesday (February 14), a ‘rogue trader’ reportedly gained access to a house on Framfield Way and took jewellery (ref: 0523 14/02).

And also on Wednesday, some items including four pairs of shoes were taken from a porch on Pensford Drive overnight (ref: 0611 15/02).

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of the incidents contact police online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org