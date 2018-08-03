Southern Water apologises as residents kick up a stink over strong sewage odour at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

Southern Water has apologised to residents over the ‘horrendous’ sewage smell which has been invading homes at the harbour for some time.

Many living at Sovereign Harbour have had to keep windows and doors shut due to the pervasive odour which, according to the water company, stemmed from a ‘technical issue’ with a broken scrubbing system at the wastewater works at Langney Point. Southern Water says the issue is being fixed.

Sandra Cheesman, of South Harbour, said, “It’s so horrendous. The whole house is permeated with sewage smells. I live quite a way from it – it must be absolutely horrendous for those who live closer.”

See also: Strong sewage smell ‘making people feel ill’ in Sovereign Harbour

“It’s affecting everybody. It’s like ‘oh my god the smell!’. It’s the middle of summer – it’s the worst time for this to happen. It’s extraordinary this is acceptable,” she said.

Southern Water today (Friday) announced the issue had been resolved.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We apologise unreservedly to our customers in the Sovereign Harbour area of Eastbourne, who have experienced increased odours from our wastewater treatment works in Langley over the last week following a technical issue with our odour treatment system.

“We understand how inconvenient this has been for nearby residents, especially during the hot weather, and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while our specialist crew have been working 24/7 to fix the issue.

“As of 2pm today (Friday, August 3) we have been able to bring the backup system online, which should help reduce odours from the site. We will have a crew on site at all times over the weekend to ensure any issues are dealt with immediately.”

Residents can get in contact with Southern Water’s customer service team on 0330 303 0223 if they have any concerns.

Eastbourne Borough Council has been contacted for comment.

Has the smell gone away? Email eastbourneherald@jpress.co.uk