Sneak preview of Eastbourne retail park refurbishment

This is the first computer generated image of how the Hampden Retail Park in Eastbourne will look following a multi-million transformation in 2019.

The image, hot off the press, shows how carpet and floor specialist retailer Tapi and stationery and work furniture company Office Outlet will fit into the new-look retail park, where a drive-thru Costa Coffee is also planned.

The image also highlights the landscaping around the retail park and the new car park layout.

Tapi Carpets & Floors was founded in 2015 and has enjoyed rapid growth.

“Tapi Carpets is delighted to be coming to Eastbourne and look forward to opening our new unit at Hampden Retail Park in 2019,” said Tina Staples, head of property.

“We have been looking for a unit in the town for some time and believe we have secured the best out of town location for our business. As we approach our 100 th store opening since being founded in June 2015, we believe Hampden Retail Park will more than complement our modern fresh brand and new approach to selling carpets.”

Coffee specialists Costa will be opening a drive-thru and some of the existing retailers are also planning interior refurbishment programmes to further enhance the customer experience.

Landscaping will finish off the scheme, bringing an exciting new look and feel to the retail park.

The arrival of the stores will see the creation of around 30 jobs in the retail sector. The refurbishment will be carried out in a sympathetic manner to ensure all the stores remain open and that visiting customers are not affected.

The plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council and are due to go before the planning committee later this summer. If approved, work will start in January 2019 and last around 12 months.

Eastbourne council bought the retail park in 2016 as part of its commercial property portfolio to help offset government funding cuts.

The authority says the development and refurbishment scheme will bring in more revenue for the council, boost the local economy and ensure its long-term future.