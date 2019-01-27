‘Smoke grenades’ set off in Eastbourne spark fire service response

Firefighters were called to a street in Eastbourne yesterday after two smoke grenades were deliberately set off outside a rubbish bin, a spokesman said.

The fire service was called to South Street at 7.32pm yesterday (Saturday, January 26) to what a spokesman said turned out to be a ‘false alarm’.

Firefighters at South Street. Photo: Dan Jessup

Two smoke grenades had been deliberately set off outside a rubbish bin, the spokesman said.

Firefighters used a thermal heat camera before leaving the scene.

