Several cars damaged in Eastbourne hit and run

Police have just released details of a hit and run in Eastbourne at the weekend which left several cars damaged and a wall demolished.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 9.36pm on Saturday (January 5), police received a report that a red Range Rover collided with a number of parked cars and a wall in Sydney Road, off Belmore Road.

Officers located the vehicle nearby, which had extensive front end damage, and a 55-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.