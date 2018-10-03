Seven new retailers going in Langney Shopping Centre

Work is well underway at Langney Shopping Centre as it was revealed this week that seven new retailers have already signed up on to open stores.

Details of who has signed up have not yet been revealed but centre owners have confirmed there will be a flagship store along with at least two popular eateries.

A £6.5 million transformation of the centre began last week when diggers moved into the car park fronting Langney Rise and Willingdon Drove to create a new entrance to the centre and extended shopping mall with 13 new shops.

There will also be a 24-hour gym plus additional living accommodation over the centre. Both car parks are being completely resurfaced ahead of a much needed improved layout.

Centre owners Tyburn Lane and Vale Real Estate say a number of jobs will be created as a result of the scheme at the Kingfisher Drive site and the building project is expected to take just under a year to complete.

Manager Neil Avis said, “This is a very exciting time for the centre and as well as bucking the national trend by investing in our shopping centre, this investment will ensure we have much to offer our customers for years to come.”

The centre is already home to more than 30 popular retail stores and a hub for the local community. The new volunteer-run library will also open its doors very soon. The much-loved Tuesday and Saturday markets will continue during the building works, but will move to a new location near the subway.

Langney Shopping Centre first opened its doors in 1973 and is thought to be the first district shopping centre of its kind in the UK. Previous owners Schroders and London & Associated Properties sold the shopping centre on an 11 acre site to Vale Real Estate and Tyburn Lane in March 2016 for in excess of £19 million.

People have welcomed the news it is being improved. Sarah Killick wrote on Facebook, “I think it’s fab news. When Sainsbury’s pulled out everyone was worried the centre wouldn’t survive, but it’s really perked up over the last couple of years. Always bustling when I go there now,” and Claire MayaVerda Manville said, “It’s long overdue a facelift. I just hope they keep the parking free.”