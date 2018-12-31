There was a serious collision on Cross Levels Way in Eastbourne on Sunday night (December 30).

Emergency services rushed to the scene after car and motorbike reportedly collided at about 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) said three cars and an ambulance were sent, joined by an air ambulance.

The motorcyclist was taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings with a leg injury, they said.

The road was closed both ways for some time after the incident.

Photo by Dan Jessup.