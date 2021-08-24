‘Serious assault’ at Eastbourne nightclub leaves man with fractured eye socket

The victim was at Cameo nightclub in Langney Road with friends between 11.30pm on Saturday (August 21) and around 3am on Sunday (August 22) when he became involved in an altercation with four men, police say.

Sussex Police called it a ‘serious assault’.

According to police, after a brief conversation the victim was head-butted, causing a fracture to his eye socket. He was taken to Eastbourne DGH and now requires specialist treatment.

Sussex Police

Investigating officers would like to talk to anyone who was at the nightclub between 2am and 3.15am on Sunday (August 22).

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 246 of 22/08.