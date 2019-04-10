See cows jump for joy as spring arrives at Hailsham farm

A Hailsham dairy farmer is inviting the public to watch their cows jump for joy as they are reintroduced to their grassy fields for spring.

Hook and Son, made famous by the documentary The Moo Man, are holding their annual Turn Out Day on Easter Bank Holiday Monday (April 22).

Father and son Phil and Steve Hook describe the event as the “best day in the farming year”.

The cows, who have been housed indoors thorughout the winter months, are released back out into their fields at Longleys Farm on the Pevensey Levels.

Steve said, “The cows are so pleased to be back out in a field. Not only are they thrilled to eat some fresh spring grass again, they really play, head butting each other, running around and rubbing their heads in the grass.

“It is the only day in the year they behave this way, it is quite a sight.”

The business, which specialises in raw milk, has been through some difficult times after a TB scare recently.

But Steve said, “The support we have received from local people, particularly our local doorstep delivery customers, has been fantastic, following the disastrous effect of an unconfirmed TB case and the resulting loss of Hook and Son’s TB free status.”

The farmers say Turn out Day is “something a little different” for the whole family this Easter.

There will be tractor and trailer rides, farmer’s market stalls, and refreshments available at the event in Harebeating Lane, which starts at 9.30am.

The cows are turned out at 10.30am and Big Billy, the farm’s one tonne steer, will be released at 10.45am.

To book tickets visit www.hookandsonfarmshop.co.ukhis or buy them on the day.