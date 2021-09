Search for missing swimmer near Seaford

A Coastguard spokesperson said they received a report of a missing swimmer just before 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 31.

The spokesperson said, “Searches were carried out throughout yesterday and today (September 1), with RNLI lifeboats from Newhaven and Eastbourne, Coastguard rescue teams from Newhaven and Shoreham and the HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft from Doncaster assisting.