Salisbury man dies at cliffs near Eastbourne

The inquest at Eastbourne on Thursday (September 9), heard Steven Emm, a care assistant from Stapleford in Salisbury, died on May 1.

According to Mr Emm’s GP Doctor Melanie Halliday, he’d suffered with anxiety since 2014 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Dr Halliday said he was working with the community mental health team and was on medication.

Eastbourne Town Hall (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190425-155116008

Stuart Emm, Mr Emm’s brother, told the inquest the recent passing of their father meant Mr Emm was preparing to move out of the family house on April 30.

Detective sergeant Mitchell-Davis told the inquest that on the night of April 30 around midnight, a Sussex Police response unit spotted an empty car at Beachy Head car park. ID checks revealed it was Mr Emm’s car.

The following morning the coastguard was called and found Mr Emm’s body.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “There were an awful lot of things going on that were worrying him.”

Mr Craze ruled Mr Emm took his own life.