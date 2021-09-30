Sabina Nessa: Vigil arranged in Eastbourne

Sabina Nessa SUS-210927-213105001

Sabina was found dead in Kidbrooke on September 17.

Now the Eastbourne community is coming together to pay tribute to Sabina at a vigil on Tuesday (October 5) at 6pm at the front of Eastbourne Pier.

Resident Natasha Peacock has arranged the vigil alongside Nicolette Florides and Marie Goodchild.

The vigil will take place at Eastbourne Pier

Natasha said, “We must stand together in the fight against violence towards women. Please feel free to bring candles, flowers, cards, but no balloons please.”

If you would like to take part or want more information please message one of the organisers on Facebook:

Natasha – @pttrueyou

Nicolette – @magic_touchtherapies_by_nix

Marie – @eastbournelocal