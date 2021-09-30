Sabina Nessa: Vigil arranged in Eastbourne
A vigil is taking place in Eastbourne next week to remember Sabina Nessa, who was found dead in south-east London earlier this month.
Sabina was found dead in Kidbrooke on September 17.
Now the Eastbourne community is coming together to pay tribute to Sabina at a vigil on Tuesday (October 5) at 6pm at the front of Eastbourne Pier.
Resident Natasha Peacock has arranged the vigil alongside Nicolette Florides and Marie Goodchild.
Natasha said, “We must stand together in the fight against violence towards women. Please feel free to bring candles, flowers, cards, but no balloons please.”
If you would like to take part or want more information please message one of the organisers on Facebook:
Natasha – @pttrueyou
Nicolette – @magic_touchtherapies_by_nix
Marie – @eastbournelocal
A man from Eastbourne has been charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa. Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, has indicated he will be entering a plea of not guilty.