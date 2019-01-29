Royal reporter pens book while staying at Eastbourne hotel

Staff at the Grand Hotel are pictured with a new children’s adventure book called Sammy The Seagull – Guardian of the Grand Hotel Eastbourne – which was written by Neil Sean, the royal reporter for CBS, Sky and Fox News during a recent stay at the iconic hotel.

Neil said, “The story is a heartfelt one that focusses on the town’s many attractions which include the pier, Hippodrome and an adventure to London via Southern Rail.

“Sammy’s quest is to bring the people in droves back to his beloved sunshine town.

“The book is fully endorsed by the Grand Hotel.”

Neil said the idea came “while sat talking on the terrace and thinking how well fed the seagulls would be here at this wonderful hotel and what a glamorous life they must see while perched at the top of it with all the guests and stars that grace the famous front doors”.

Neil said the book is also now to be turned into a cartoon adventure with TV channels in the UK and Far East looking to make a co-production.

He said, “Sammy will be seen all over the world from January as he and his pals will be screened in an ad teasers for the tourists boards of China, Japan and Middle East via 29 major airlines.”

Sammy the Seagull – Guardian of the Grand Hotel Eastbourne – is out now on Kindle and Amazon.