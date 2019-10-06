Roads closed in Heathfield following two car crash

Two people are trapped following a two car crash in Heathfield, the fire service said.

Two fire appliances were called at 11.35am today (Sunday) to Newick Lane, Heathfield, an East Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

A fire engine

He added: “We’re dealing with two people who are trapped. Two cars involved.

“The police are on the scene and we’re closing roads locally.”

The spokesman urged drivers to avoid the area.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

