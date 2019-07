A road in Eastbourne was partially blocked earlier this afternoon following a collision.

The collision took place on the B2191 Willingdon Drove at Sevenoaks Road, according to reports.

There was heavy traffic on the roads - but the incident has now been cleared.

SEE MORE: Banned speaker hits back at Eastbourne council

Herstmonceux residents win thousands in lottery

Popular Eastbourne 999 weekend featured displays from all the emergency services, plus fun for all the family