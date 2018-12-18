Revised plan for 700 homes outside Eastbourne

A fresh bid to build hundreds of homes on land at Willingdon has been unveiled.

Amended plans for 700 homes on the Hindsland and Morning Mills Farm site off the A22270 Eastbourne Road were submitted to Wealden District Council earlier this month – a change to the original application for 1,100 homes.

Included in the plan is a medical centre, primary school, community hall, local shops, allotments, playing fields and open spaces with two new accesses on to the estate.

People have until Boxing Day to voice their concern or support for the scheme.

The landowners, the University of Brighton and Charles and Peter Vine, who grew up on the land, say the development will create a new sustainable neighbourhood on the 51.2 hectare site, currenly scrub land, redundant playing fields, open land and farmland.

An amended design and access statement submitted with the application for outline planning permission says, “Our vision is to create an inclusive sustainable neighbourhood that properly integrates with Polegate and Willingdon and which provides much needed housing, employment and community facilities.

“The neighbourhood will enjoy a high quality landscape setting with more open area than is typical and one that is based on low density housing.

“Above all the masterplan seeks to deliver a new vibrant sustainable neighbourhood of residential homes, community and healthcare facilities, a school, workplace and leisure amenities which provides the residents with a cohesive platform set within a generous natural landscape to enhance their quality of life and for those of generations to come.”

The original plan for the site attracted strong objections and the amended bid is also causing controversy with residents voicing their concerns on Wealden District Council’s planning website.

The vast majority highlight an increase in traffic on an already congested stretch of road.

Bryan Wells from Polegate said, “Currently, the A2270, A27 and A22 in all directions around the Polegate/Willingdon areas are significantly overused for much of the day, even at weekends. The addition of 700 new homes and the likelihood of 1,000 plus additional cars is unacceptable in an area already having significant and increasingly rising traffic issues.”