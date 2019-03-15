Remarkable Eastbourne lady dances afternoon away to celebrate her 103rd birthday

This 103-year-old celebrated her birthday with roast lamb and trifle before singing and dancing the afternoon away.

The party for Gladys Eldridge took place at Beechwood Grove and she enjoyed a visit from Eastbourne mayor Cllr Gill Mattock.

Gladys, her sons and 16 other members of her family were delighted to have the mayor attend and they sat and chatted about what life was like when Gladys was growing up after being born in March 1916.

The family enjoyed a meal of roast lamb followed by trifle all Gladys’ favourite food.

Later a beautiful cake, created by the kitchen staff, and an afterwards singing and dancing the afternoon away with Gemma Stillman.