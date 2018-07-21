Put loyalties aside to find killer of Eastbourne mother and son

In my book, loyalty, either to family or friends, is one of the most important qualities a person can have. But sometimes that loyalty needs to be replaced with a different virtue – loyalty to truth, integrity and justice. With the tragic death in Eastbourne of Gina Ingles and her little boy Milo in a house fire started deliberately, police are convinced that somebody somewhere knows something about who was behind it. Some people might call it “grassing” or “dobbing” their mate or partner in but that kind of loyalty is blind and clearly misplaced when you think that a little boy, an innocent child, died along with his young mother and another person is so poorly they have been put into an induced coma. Yes, somebody knows who did it. And to them, I would say never let your feelings get in the way of seeing things as they really are. And do the right thing.

Football and the World Cup may not have come home last week but I returned from some R&R in Turkey to find things are progressing rather well at the Wish Tower restaurant site. Regular readers will remember the question being asked as to why Eastbourne council had to close the popular Western View cafe in the middle of the summer when planning permission for the new Bistrot Pierre restaurant hasn’t even been given yet. But it seems it did need to close so excavations and demolition could take place and while I was lounging by the pool sunning myself, the building was being knocked down and all that remains of the Western View now is a pile of rubble. Fingers crossed everything goes according to schedule and construction work on the new “destination” restaurant will start soon.

Tributes have been paid to a mother and son who are believed to have died in a house fire in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police

Well done to Pevensey Bay teenager Mykee-D Worman who appeared on ITV’s The Voice Kids this week. The youngster may not have won the support of the judges but certainly wowed the public who took to social media to voice their displeasure that he wasn’t picked to go through to the next round. Anyone who knows Mykee-D knows what a smashing lad he is and he has a bright future ahead of him. His family, friends and school are all terribly proud of him and also know this won’t be the last we see of him.

Glitz and glamour are guaranteed tonight at the annual Women in Business awards, run by the Eastbourne Herald and etc magazine, at the Cavendish Hotel. Sadly, I cannot get there but want to wish good luck to everyone taking part in this special evening to recognise the success of women across Eastbourne and beyond.

