Prolific Eastbourne shoplifter avoids jail after stealing more than a thousand pounds worth of goods.

A forty year old Eastbourne man who stole everything from champagne to electric toothbrushes has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Clinton Goodfellow 40, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to a number of charges of thefts from local shops when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on December 21.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Goodfellow indicated a plea of guilty to stealing clothing worth £139.93 from TJ Hughes at Eastbourne on July 7 last year.

He also indicated pleas of guilty to stealing an electric shaver, worth £300, from Boots at Eastbourne, on September 16 and to stealing alcohol, worth £147.50, from Waitrose, in Eastbourne on September 15, an electric toothbrush, worth £300, from Boots on September 17 and meat worth £145.76, from Marks and Spencers, in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on August 8. He admitted stealing champagne worth £117.50, from Co-op in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 13 and to stealing cheese, worth £46.20, from Tesco Express, Eastbourne on August 18.

He was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved multiple offences of drug-related theft, aggravated by previous convictions. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

