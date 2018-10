The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and Meghan - are visiting East and West Sussex today (Wednesday, October 3).

Here we will add pictures and quotes from their visit from the couple and onlookers. This live blog also looks at the places they are visiting and why, and we reflect on past royal visits. Keep refreshing for updates as this blog will be constantly added to during their visit.

Harry and Meghan at the Royal Pavilion, Brighton