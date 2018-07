The popular splash pad in Princes Park has been forced to close in the midst of a heat wave.

The council says the play area has experienced a ‘pump failure’ and will be closed while it sources the replacement parts required.

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

A spokesperson said today (Tuesday) it should be up and running again ‘as soon as possible’.

This comes as Eastbourne enjoys sunny weather with highs of around 25 degrees expected this week.