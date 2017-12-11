Popular Eastbourne market to close

A popular market is to close on Christmas Eve.

It has been confirmed today (Monday) that the organiser of the market will not renew the lease with the owners of Langney Shopping Centre and the final day will be on Sunday December 24.

The popular market has been running on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Bank Holidays for more than 20 years.

The market was due to move because of the refurbishment of the centre.

A spokesperson at Langney Shopping Centre said efforts were being made to speak to the organiser of the market to look at other options.

“We at Langney Shopping Centre are very disappointed this decision has been made by the people who organise the market,” said the spokesperson.