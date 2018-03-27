Pooch Red Ted lands on his paws with luxurious new forever home

A dog who spent 756 days waiting for a new home is now living a life of luxury with his own double bed.

Red Ted, a German Spitz, was a long-termer at Dogs Trust Shoreham, before being adopted by his new owners from Hailsham.

However, he has truly landed on his paws and is settling into family life with Paul Turner and Jonathan Merritt.

They adopted Red Ted at the end of January, and he now leads a life full of luxury and love with them.

During his time at the centre, staff discovered lots of quirks around Red Ted’s personality and worked hard to make him feel at home.

They found he enjoyed a bedtime story, and that he had to sleep with the light on, so left a night light in his kennel to help him to relax and fall asleep.

They also found a final night time stroll helped him to nod off.

His new owners have now allocated an entire room in their house as Red Ted’s bedroom, complete with a night light by his double bed.

Staff at the centre also learned that Red Ted was an incredibly talented dog, and knew lots of clever tricks such as ‘roll over’, ‘paw’, ‘on your matt’, ‘down’ and ‘spin’.

His new owners continue to participate in fun training with him, as well as maintaining his positive, reward-based training to help him overcome worrying situations.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust in Shoreham, said, “We couldn’t have wished for a more perfect home for Red, his new owners absolutely adore him.

“Red was known to take a while to build bonds with new people but incredibly after a number of visits from Paul and Jonathan it got to the stage where he would whimper when he watched them leave – and we knew this was a sign they were the ones for him.”

Paul and Jonathan said,“It took around two months of visiting Red before everybody felt he was ready to come home with us - but he was worth the wait.

“We love spoiling him and we couldn’t imagine our lives without him.”

If you think you could provide a perfect home for a dog, get in touch with Dogs Trust Shoreham by visiting the website or calling 0300 303 0292.

